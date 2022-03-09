Při stavbě kaple se do okolní krajiny zasahovalo minimálně – v tomto případě došlo k pokácení pouhých dvou stromů, jinak se nehnulo ani s jediným kamenem. Kaple byla umístěna na mýtinu, kam dokonale zapadla.
V moderní kapli je i prostor pro meditaci
Součástí designu je voda, tu architekt vnímal jako základní prvek designu a součást struktury budovy. Symbolicky voda spojuje a čistí, jde o nevyřčený rituál, který spojuje mysl člověka s tímto místem. Konstrukce umožňuje vodě zastavit se na své cestě z hlubokého podzemí na cestě k řece a nakonec k oceánu.
Část konstrukce tvoří velké balvany, které se na místě nacházely – tvoří bednění konstrukce, tvar budovy udávaly nejen prostory mezi jednotlivými balvany, ale také stromy. Plastičnost a monolitické vlastnosti betonu byly přirozenou volbou. Stavba byla postavena tak, aby splývala s okolím.
Čtěte také
Orientace budovy se navrhovala nejen podle toho, odkud během dne svítí slunce, ale zejména podle přání klienta. Zatímco tmavá zákoutí kaple vás vtáhnou do abstraktna, světlejší místa vás nabijí energií a spojí s přírodou.
Záměrem projektu bylo vytvořit prostor, kde budete moct odpočívat, meditovat, modlit se – záleží na každém jednotlivci. Budova byla postavena tak, aby se v průběhu času „ztratila“ v okolní vegetaci. Ta časem zahalí jak samotné stěny budovy, tak i okolí, prostor nad stavbou.
Galerie
-
- Zobrazit 34 fotografií
- + 34 Fotografií
-
- Zobrazit 34 fotografií
- + 34 Fotografií
-
- Zobrazit 34 fotografií
- + 34 Fotografií
-
- Zobrazit 34 fotografií
- + 34 Fotografií
- Zobrazit 34 fotografií
- + 34 Fotografií
- Zobrazit 34 fotografií
- + 34 Fotografií
- Zobrazit 34 fotografií
- + 34 Fotografií
- Zobrazit 34 fotografií
- + 34 Fotografií
- Zobrazit 34 fotografií
- + 34 Fotografií
- Zobrazit 34 fotografií
- + 34 Fotografií
- Zobrazit 34 fotografií
- + 34 Fotografií
- Zobrazit 34 fotografií
- + 34 Fotografií
- Zobrazit 34 fotografií
- + 34 Fotografií
- Zobrazit 34 fotografií
- + 34 Fotografií
- Zobrazit 34 fotografií
- + 34 Fotografií
- Zobrazit 34 fotografií
- + 34 Fotografií
- Zobrazit 34 fotografií
- + 34 Fotografií
- Zobrazit 34 fotografií
- + 34 Fotografií
- Zobrazit 34 fotografií
- + 34 Fotografií
- Zobrazit 34 fotografií
- + 34 Fotografií
- Zobrazit 34 fotografií
- + 34 Fotografií
- Zobrazit 34 fotografií
- + 34 Fotografií
- Zobrazit 34 fotografií
- + 34 Fotografií
- Zobrazit 34 fotografií
- + 34 Fotografií
- Zobrazit 34 fotografií
- + 34 Fotografií
- Zobrazit 34 fotografií
- + 34 Fotografií
- Zobrazit 34 fotografií
- + 34 Fotografií
- Zobrazit 34 fotografií
- + 34 Fotografií
- Zobrazit 34 fotografií
- + 34 Fotografií
- Zobrazit 34 fotografií
- + 34 Fotografií
- Zobrazit 34 fotografií
- + 34 Fotografií
- Zobrazit 34 fotografií
- + 34 Fotografií
- Zobrazit 34 fotografií
- + 34 Fotografií
- Zobrazit 34 fotografií
- + 34 Fotografií
Zdroj: Studio Nicholas Burns