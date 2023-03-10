Zdroj: Dentro Fotografia / Bower Bird

Vidět v přízemním prostoru pěkný byt, by asi mohl jen málokdo. Vypadalo to tam spíš jako ve vězení nebo na pitevně. Jenže architekti udělali úplný zázrak.

Z prostoru, který tu býval předtím, by člověk mohl mít noční můry. Žádné světlo, a to co bylo, vedlo do jakýchsi koupelen vydlaždičkovaných bílými kachlíky ve stylu hororového blázince. Šílený prostor, ve kterém by viděl pěkný byt jen opravdový umělec. Ale v Dobra Arquitetura asi umělci jsou.

Neskutečné

Největší devízou byla původní velikost prostoru. Celková plocha činí přes 200 m2, ovšem je v tom započteno i jakési atrium ve vnitrobloku. Jeho krása ale byla sporná. Vypadalo spíš jako vězeňský dvůr.

Po rekonstrukci se změnilo prakticky všechno. Celá vnitřní dispozice byla změněna. Proč by měly mít světlo zrovna koupelny, ale ne obývací pokoj či ložnice? A tak se dispozice obrátila úplně naruby. Navíc do střechy byly proraženy světlíky, které dodávají dovnitř také dostatek světla.

Ohromnou proměnou také došlo atrium. Dvůr byl zastřešen efektní barevnou pergolou s průsvitnou střechou. Ta zamezuje přístupu slunce i pohledům lidí z okolních domů. Je tu prostor pro zeleň a dokonce i koryto s vodním prvkem. Vejde se sem velký stůl, který plní funkci jídelny (jsme v Brazílii, takže je to klidně možné) a pomáhá k tomu i vestavěná venkovní kuchyně.