Studentskou soutěže Stavby s vůní dřeva každoročně vyhlašuje Nadace dřevo pro život, která ve svých projektech poukazuje na přínosy využívání dřeva pro naši společnost a životní prostředí. Cílem soutěže je motivovat studenty vyšších a vysokých odborných škol, aby ve svých školních pracích a následně ve své budoucí profesi používali dřevo.
Soutěž s tradicí
Soutěž je pořádána od roku 2012, za celou dobu existence se jí zúčastnilo přes 500 studentů z České i Slovenské republiky. Letošního ročníku se zúčastnilo 60 českých a slovenských studentů z 11 českých a 3 slovenských fakult, kteří zpracovali 52 soutěžních děl. Mezi soutěžní díla se rozdělilo celkem 4 717 hlasů, což je nejvíce za historii celé soutěže.
Galerie
V letošním ročníku soutěže měli studenti za úkol zformulovat, proč ve svých dílech pracují se dřevem. Nosným tématem napříč soutěžními díly byl pozitivní vliv na psychiku, zejména při využití dřeva v interiéru. S odkazem na důvody, proč pracují se dřevem, se dá říci, že mladí stavitelé a designéři vnímají dřevo jako materiál pro tvůrčí práci, který je plný symboliky.
Čtěte také
Neobyčejné dřevo
Pořadatele soutěže a odbornou porotu zaujala řada komentářů soutěžících k jejich návrhům. Například to, že dřevo je moudré, neboť nás učí trvanlivosti, ale i proměnlivosti. Nebo že dřevo vytváří dokonalou harmonii s přírodou a přináší do staveb duši a teplý dotek lidskosti. Líbila se i definice dřeva jako materiálu s hmatatelnou silou a pravdivostí. Jako materiálu, který je dokonalým společníkem architektů.
Na oceněné projekty se můžete podívat ve videu a v galerii.
Galerie
- Cena odborné poroty: Kategorie Dřevěné stavby – velké: Re-vize fasády domu na sídlišti v Třebíči, Lukáš Kvasnica, Fakulta stavební, Vysoké učení technické v Brně
- Cena odborné poroty: Kategorie Dřevěné stavby – malé: Útulna u rozcestí Nad Kotelní jámou, Kateřina Štrofová, Fakulta architektury, České vysoké učení technické v Praze
- Cena veřejnosti: Kategorie Dřevěné stavby – velké: Domov důchodců Štěpánka, Jan Suchý, Fakulta stavební, České vysoké učení technické v Praze
- Cena veřejnosti: Kategorie Dřevěné stavby – malé: Glamping Louže, Samuel Čandík, Fakulta stavební, České vysoké učení technické v Praze
- Cena Kronospan: Kategorie Dřevěné stavby – velké: Prostor pro život, Jan Pekař, Fakulta architektury, Vysoké učení technické v Brně
- Cena STORA ENSO: Kategorie Dřevěné stavby – velké: Gymnázium Bernolákovská, Matej Grman, Stavebná fakulta, Slovenská technická univerzita v Bratislavě; Niki Jaško, Stavebná fakulta, Slovenská technická univerzita v Bratislavě
- Cena Ministerstva průmyslu a obchodu: Kategorie Dřevěné stavby – velké: Adaptabilní Konverze Tepny Náchod, Karolína Šimonová, Fakulta architektury, České vysoké učení technické v Praze
Přehled všech přihlášených soutěžních projektů najdete na stránkách Dřevěné stavby – malé a Dřevěné stavby – velké.
Zdroj: drevoprozivot.cz