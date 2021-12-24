Všechny tyto domy a byty jste mohli na našich stránkách už vidět v minulých dnech, týdnech, měsících i letech. Vyberte si ten svůj, podívejte se na fotky a třeba si i otevřete článek, pokud se vám opravdu líbí, abyste se o tom dozvěděli víc.

I pasivní dům může vypadat dobře - důkaz hledejte na Berounsku

Pasivní znamená, že téměř neztrácí energii. Pasivní znamená, že má malé náklady na provoz. Pasivní ale neznamená, že je ošklivý. 

Pojďte se podívat do pasivního domu na Berounsku

Lze v interiéru použít recyklované věci?

Ano, jednoznačně lze. A nemusí to ani vypadat jako ve vetešnictví. Může to vypadat opravdu nádherně.

Foto: Rafael Gamo

Návštěva interiéru: Recyklace

Jednoduchý dům z Českých Budějovic

Pár kvádrů, základní stavební materiály, žádné výstřednosti. Přesto se v tomhle domě dá skvěle žít i s nevidomou dcerou.

Navštivte s námi racionální dům z Českých Budějovic

Miniaturní byt a k tomu pět lidí

Lze rekonstruovat byt o 50 m2 tak, aby v něm mohlo bydlet pět lidí a ještě mít požadavky na variabilitu, až děti budou postupně dospívat? 

Vstupní dveře jsou od sedačky odděleny skříní
Byt pro pět lidí na 50 metrech čtverečných

Když tchyně chce větší dům

Architekt dostal požadavek od tchyně, aby jí navrhl větší dům. Nebylo to jednoduché. Stavební povolení, sousedé, šílená stavební firma...

Střed a levá strana jsou přistavěny v jakémsi vějíři, vpravo je původní dům
Návštěva v domě pro tchyni

Interiér s velkou úložnou stěnou

Jak se dá do bytu zakomponovat velká úložná stěna se spoustou místa i prostorem pro čtení? 

Malešice

Interiér s velkou úložnou stěnou

Dům pro stáří

Dva stavaři se rozhodli, že se přestěhují do nového domu. Na důchod chtěli něco pohodlného, bez schodů. A tak padla volba na nízkopodlažní dřevostavbu.

Dům pro důchodce

Dům pro pohodlné stáří

Místo pro celou vesnici

Postavit dům pro rodinu dělá každý. Ale postavit dům s tím, že má být využívaný celou vesnicí, to je docela unikát. A my se na jeden takový podíváme.

Jsou jakoby náhodně pospojované, ale přitom vytvářejí promyšlený koncept

Návštěva v rodinném domě pro vesnická setkávání

Byt s prosklenou koupelnou

Chtěli byste mít koupelnu u obývacího pokoje? A navíc prosklenou? 

Obývací část s pohledem od kuchyně
Byt s koupelnou uprostřed

