Všechny tyto domy a byty jste mohli na našich stránkách už vidět v minulých dnech, týdnech, měsících i letech. Vyberte si ten svůj, podívejte se na fotky a třeba si i otevřete článek, pokud se vám opravdu líbí, abyste se o tom dozvěděli víc.
I pasivní dům může vypadat dobře - důkaz hledejte na Berounsku
Pasivní znamená, že téměř neztrácí energii. Pasivní znamená, že má malé náklady na provoz. Pasivní ale neznamená, že je ošklivý.
Lze v interiéru použít recyklované věci?
Ano, jednoznačně lze. A nemusí to ani vypadat jako ve vetešnictví. Může to vypadat opravdu nádherně.
Návštěva interiéru: Recyklace
Jednoduchý dům z Českých Budějovic
Pár kvádrů, základní stavební materiály, žádné výstřednosti. Přesto se v tomhle domě dá skvěle žít i s nevidomou dcerou.
Miniaturní byt a k tomu pět lidí
Lze rekonstruovat byt o 50 m2 tak, aby v něm mohlo bydlet pět lidí a ještě mít požadavky na variabilitu, až děti budou postupně dospívat?
Byt pro pět lidí na 50 metrech čtverečných
Když tchyně chce větší dům
Architekt dostal požadavek od tchyně, aby jí navrhl větší dům. Nebylo to jednoduché. Stavební povolení, sousedé, šílená stavební firma...
Návštěva v domě pro tchyni
Interiér s velkou úložnou stěnou
Jak se dá do bytu zakomponovat velká úložná stěna se spoustou místa i prostorem pro čtení?
Interiér s velkou úložnou stěnou
Dům pro stáří
Dva stavaři se rozhodli, že se přestěhují do nového domu. Na důchod chtěli něco pohodlného, bez schodů. A tak padla volba na nízkopodlažní dřevostavbu.
Dům pro pohodlné stáří
Místo pro celou vesnici
Postavit dům pro rodinu dělá každý. Ale postavit dům s tím, že má být využívaný celou vesnicí, to je docela unikát. A my se na jeden takový podíváme.
Byt s prosklenou koupelnou
Chtěli byste mít koupelnu u obývacího pokoje? A navíc prosklenou?
Byt s koupelnou uprostřed
